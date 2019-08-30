Decline in global hardcopy peripherals

The worldwide hardcopy peripherals (HCP) market declined 5,6% year over year with more than 22,2-million units shipped in the second quarter of 2019 (2Q19).

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, both inkjet and laser unit shipments showed negative year-over-year growth in 2Q19, down 6,6% and 3,5%, respectively.

Notable highlights from the quarter include:

* Ink Tank devices, on a global basis, enjoyed positive year-over-year growth of 3,4% in unit shipments. Epson led the pack with more than 2-million units shipped in 2Q19.

* Colour laser MFPs grew 2% year over year to more than 1,4-million units shipped worldwide in 2Q19.

* Japan recorded a year-over-year increase of 4,7% to more than 1,1-million units shipped for the quarter. The year-over-year growth was propelled by a positive performance in the inkjet segment, which posted a 6,6% gain.

* With a year-over-year decline of 3,3%, HP Inc outperformed all other companies in the top five in terms of unit shipments. The vendor showed year-over-year increases of 0,5% and 3,5% in Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) and the US markets, respectively.