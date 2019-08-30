New NU Africa partnership with Altaro

African value-added distributor Networks Unlimited Africa has announced a partnership agreement with Altaro, a leader in backup solutions for managed service providers (MSPs), IT resellers and IT departments.

Hannes Rheeder, GM: enterprise systems management and cloud at Networks Unlimited Africa, says: “We are very excited to bring this new product on board. Finding a reliable backup and replication solution for Hyper-V and VMware can be challenging. Through our partnership with Altaro, we are able to offer easy and affordable protection of Hyper-V and VMware virtualised environments.”

Altaro provides solid backup solutions that are intuitive, easy to use, well-priced and backed by excellent support. The company’s flagship solution is Altaro VM Backup, which was specifically designed to simplify backing up and restoring of virtual machines (VMs) in a cost-effective and reliable manner.

Altaro VM Backup boasts best-of-breed augmented inline deduplication technology that significantly speeds up backups and reduces storage requirement. Its Boot from Backup makes it possible to boot any VM version from the backup location instantly, without affecting its integrity.

The latest version of the solution introduces WAN-Optimised Replication functionality, which permits a business to make an ongoing copy of its VMs to a remote site and to switch to that copy with immediacy should anything go wrong with the live VMs, such as damage due to storms, fires and flooding.

Backup scheduling using schedule groups is an additional useful feature, while its retention policies work to automatically clear older backup versions from your backup storage.

Altaro also offers Altaro Office 365 Backup, a subscription solution to backup and restore Office 365 mailboxes while storing the backups taken.

“Altaro’s clients number over 50,000 businesses worldwide, across over 120 countries, and they cite the company’s ease of use and fast operations in setting up solid backup strategies. Clients also like its cost-effectiveness, as it is priced per host, not per socket, as well as its excellent support offering. Networks Unlimited Africa takes pride in sourcing partners that are on the cutting edge of the IT arena, and actively providing best-of-breed solutions. We are pleased to be able to add this excellent VM solution to our customers throughout sub-Saharan Africa,” concludes Rheeder.