Trend Micro extends Westcon-Comstor as VAD

Trend Micro it has expanded the reach of value-added distributor Westcon-Comstor to include South Africa.

Already a partner with Trend Micro for sub-Saharan Africa and Indian Ocean islands, Westcon-Comstor will expand its coverage and open up new markets for the company on the continent.

The last two years have seen significant investment from Trend Micro into growing its presence and reach across the African continent. Primarily, the company has been focusing on re-energising its channel, expanding its reach, and ensuring that its partners have the skills and tools to support its portfolio of cloud, network and endpoint security solutions.

“The security needs of partners and customers across Sub-Saharan Africa require a uniformed value-added distributor who is agile enough to adapt to moving market trends,” says Indi Siriniwasa, vice-president: sub-Saharan Africa at Trend Micro. “To date, the Westcon-Comstor team have made great inroads across the continent, taking our enterprise security solutions to its channel and investing in developing the internal resources needed to support our reseller base.

“As a result of Westcon-Comstor’s commitment and professionalism, it made perfect sense to expand its reach into South Africa, an area we are seeing extensive growth in. Furthermore, with more of the hyperscalers such as Azure, Google Cloud Platform and AWS, with whom we are partners and our solutions are aligned, pegging a stake in the ground in South Africa, it is even more critical to ensure our channel has the skills to support the end-user customer,” adds Siriniwasa.

As a global value-added distributor, Westcon-Comstor boasts worldwide logistics capabilities and within this can serve Pan-African businesses and multi-nationals from its head offices in Johannesburg and offices from across the world. With the distributor’s focus on training and enablement, its digital distribution services and the emphasis it places on pre- and post-sales support services, Trend Micro is looking to leverage the relationship to assist it in fast tracking partner competencies in the region, as well as further expand its growing African footprint.

“Cyber security remains one of the biggest challenges on the to-do list of the CIO and CSO and Africa is no exception,” states Rakesh Parbhoo, CEO of Westcon-Comstor. “As we see the popularity of the cloud leapfrogging certain legacy environments in Africa, so is the demand for more robust cloud centric security solutions that holistically provide an offering from the datacentre to the edge, and through to the cloud, which is what can be found in the Trend Micro portfolio.

“We are delighted to now be able to add South Africa as a region to our Trend Micro footprint. The Westcon-Comstor Security Solutions portfolio boasts a number of vendor partners with global synergies and relationships to Trend Micro, that we envisage will complement the sales efforts of our resellers into the future. This also closely aligns with our vision to be the preferred distributor in assisting our reseller’s customers and ensuring that their cloud journey is a secure one,” ends Parbhoo.