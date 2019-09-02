Duxbury partners with TVT Digital Technology

Duxbury Networking has announced a partnership with TVT Digital Technology, giving resellers and customers a wider range of options of surveillance equipment.

TVT provides high-quality surveillance products and systems at an attractive price point.

“We decided to expand our surveillance solution portfolio because our customers needed high-quality security equipment for projects with smaller budgets. TVT delivers intelligent analysis, making these solutions more affordable for the South African market,” says Craig Turner, surveillance specialist at Duxbury Networking.