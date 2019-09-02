Tarsus sets up document management business unit

Tarsus Distribution has formed a dedicated business unit to serve the rapidly growing market for document digitisation and business process automation solutions in southern Africa.

As a value-added distributor for Alaris, the business unit will focus on promoting the Alaris desktop and departmental scanners, software and services to the local market.

Alaris – a Kodak Alaris business, brings together document scanners, software and services to capture information that integrates with clients’ business applications. Its solutions enable organisations to digitise paper-based documents and automate information-driven processes.

These solutions ensure that organisations can capture and store information securely and in compliance with data privacy regulations and data retention requirements. They also help organisations to capture and manage information in a smarter, more efficient manner.

“We are excited to offer enterprises, through the channel, access to the full portfolio of award-winning scanners and software from Alaris, which is among the world’s leading providers of information capture hardware and software,” says Kevin Reaper, scanning and document management solutions business unit manager at Tarsus Distribution.

“The Alaris portfolio answers the demands of small & medium businesses, large commercial organisations and government entities for solutions that help them to simplify business processes. In addition to its robust hardware scanning platform, Alaris also offers powerful software for enhanced information extraction and processing to help organisations streamline document management.”

From desktops to high-volume scanning operations, capture software from Alaris scales according to the customer’s document management software needs. Document scanning software from Alaris easily handles complex scanning, data extraction and indexing with accurate optical character recognition (OCR).

The scalable solutions are designed to grow with capture needs – from a single department to complex, high volume enterprise requirements. Organisations can send smarter information in multiple file types to Enterprise Content Management (ECM) systems, Microsoft SharePoint, and Secure FTP to simplify workflow and processes.

Reaper says: “Digital transformation remains at the top of the agenda for businesses of all sizes and in all sectors. The Alaris solutions enable organisations to simplify the management of paper-intensive processes such as customer onboarding, forms processing, and accounts payable – while helping them handle sensitive documents like receipts, invoices, and medical records in compliance with privacy and data retention laws and regulations.”