Datacentrix attains ISO certification

Datacentrix has been awarded the ISO 27001 certification of its information security management system (ISMS).

The certification is a framework of policies and procedures that includes all legal, physical and technical controls involved in an organisation’s information risk management processes.

Datacentrix chief financial officer Elizabeth Naidoo, who was the executive sponsor driving the ISO certification process, says the company is pleased and proud to share this news. The certificate was awarded by international certification body PECB Management Systems, following its recent audit of Datacentrix’ ISMS.

She says: “Datacentrix has attained the PECB Management System Certificate in ISO/IEC 27001:2013. This achievement will certainly inspire customer confidence, in that achieving and maintaining an ISO 27001 certification underscores our assurance that we see the security of their information as a top priority for our business. Further, this is strong evidence of the increasing importance of information security in today’s highly interconnected world.”

Naidoo notes that there is increasing recognition of the value of having an information security system credential such as the ISO 27001 in place. She adds, “Based on the value proposition that Datacentrix offers, the ISO certification assists in identifying information security issues and addressing them more effectively, both internally and externally. The internal company culture has also benefitted, with more focus on information security, the identification of assets, and how we treat assets, risks, threats and the vulnerability associated with those assets.”

She explains that the ISO certification is important for Datacentrix, as its framework provides many opportunities for improvement by drawing up new sets of controls, and managing these more effectively. “The certification demonstrates that we have done in-depth risk assessment and put systemised controls into place. It increases the reliability and security of systems and information.

“We further believe this will enhance customer and business partner confidence. We view our customers’ information as being a top priority, and are happy to be able to provide the independent assurance that we have the necessary controls in place.

“ISO 27001:2013 – the current version of ISO 27001 – provides a set of standardised requirements for an ISMS. The standard adopts a process-based approach for establishing, implementing, operating, monitoring, maintaining and improving your information systems management.

“The benefits of implementing ISO 27001 in your organisation are clear. Primarily, it leads to a stronger business model, longevity, and an excellent information security management system,” she concludes.