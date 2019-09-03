Last call for MTN Business App of the Year entries

Local app developers are urged to enter the MTN Business App of the Year competition.

Submissions close 25 September 2019, after which a judging panel of leading tech experts will start the shortlisting process.

The awards will take place on 24 October, with categories including best consumer solution, best enterprise solution, best incubated solution, most innovative solution, best health solution, best gaming solution, best agricultural solution, best educational solution, best financial solution as well as best breakthrough developer, best “South African” app and Best Women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) solution.

Some of the apps which have been discovered through this platform over the last eight years and which are now household names include Snapscan, DSTVNow, Stokfella and Domestly.

There were only 50 entries in the inaugural competition in 2011, but the field has grown, with 600 entries last year.