NU signs up Hitachi Vantara

Networks Unlimited Africa has announced a partnership agreement with Hitachi Vantara, a global data storage systems, software and services provider, that focuses its efforts on information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Hitachi Vantara is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi.

Marcel Fouché, networking and storage general manager at Networks Unlimited Africa, says: “We are extremely pleased to announce this new partnership with Hitachi Vantara throughout sub-Saharan Africa.

“The company covers several areas, with a product line alone of some 40 000 items. This high-end offering includes IoT, data analytics, digital transformation, hybrid cloud, storage and applications, as well as several other industry solutions.”

As a business, Hitachi Vantara combines over 100 years of experience in OT and more than 60 years in IT.

Fouché adds: “Hitachi Vantara mainly offers storage solutions for enterprises and midsize organisations, but also includes other hardware, software, data analytics and consultation services for many areas of IT and businesses within its portfolio. Its compatibility with the rest of the Networks Unlimited Africa’s networking and storage portfolio is proving to be phenomenal, and in addition, it dovetails well with the other products across our entire stable.”