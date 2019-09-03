Senior Systems Engineer

Our client, a South African-based information and communications technology (ICT) market leader is seeking to employ a Senior Systems Engineer.Strictly EE candidates only!Awesome career opportunity awaits! The successful candidate should have Intermediate Knowledge and Experience with the following:

SCCM (System Center Configuration Manager)

EPO (McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator) + McAfee products (Encryption and Endpoint security)

Microsoft Windows Server

Microsoft Windows 7 /10

Active Directory

Senior Desktop Support Skills

Virtualization (Hyper-V VMware)

Veeam Backup and Recovery

Exchange

Office 365 Azure

DNS DHCP

MS infrastructure Design Skills

Hypervisor – Vmware – Hyper-V

Veeam skills

Documentation skills

Team Lead skills

