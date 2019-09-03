Systems Analyst (SAP Test Automation Engineer)

Sep 3, 2019

Our client, a global manufacturer based in East London, is currently in the process of establishing a state-of-the-art IT hub / centre, at their East London manufacturing unit. As IT has become indispensable to industry at large; it is imperative that our client attracts, and secures, the top IT talent currently available throughout South Africa.They are looking to employ a Systems Analyst (SAP Test Automation Engineer).If you want to further explore this amazing career opportunity, and you consider yourself as an IT guru then we want to hear from you!Responsibilities:

  • Design, develop, implement and continuously improve software quality, testing tools, testing processes and testing environments through the application of appropriate testing methodologies and processes. Align to industry best practices and frameworks.

  • Coordinates test automation activities and ensures a highly effective and well-documented test environment.

  • Review and revise acceptance criteria to guarantee they are fit for purpose once fulfilled.

  • Distribute test management knowledge to team members.

  • Ability to design and create test script using software programming (e.g. VBScipt).

  • Ensure innovative solutions align and support strategic implementation according to overall business strategy.

  • Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types

  • Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations

  • Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management

  • Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience

  • Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation

  • Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

  • Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT, the business and CoC

  • Perform all outputs in compliance with the Company’s Integrity Codes & SHEQ requirements

  • Perform delegated SHEQ tasks and duties and Inform superiors about deviations

 Requirements:

  • Experience using Solution Manager 7.2 (Solution Documentation and Test Suite) and SAP PI

  • Experience with test automation tools (SAP CBTA, HP UFT, SAP eCATT, etc.)

  • Knowledge of SAP Basis

  • Experience in software development (VBScript) will be beneficial

  • Experience in an Agile or DevOps environment and understanding agile/DevOps frameworks

  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

  • Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

  • Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

 Qualifications and Experience:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent

  • Minimum 3+ Years’ experience in IT

  • Experience with SAP Solution Manager or test automation tools will be advantageous.

  • ISTQB/ISEB Certification will be advantageous.

