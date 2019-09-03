Systems Analyst (SAP Test Automation Engineer)

Our client, a global manufacturer based in East London, is currently in the process of establishing a state-of-the-art IT hub / centre, at their East London manufacturing unit. As IT has become indispensable to industry at large; it is imperative that our client attracts, and secures, the top IT talent currently available throughout South Africa.They are looking to employ a Systems Analyst (SAP Test Automation Engineer).If you want to further explore this amazing career opportunity, and you consider yourself as an IT guru then we want to hear from you!Responsibilities:

Design, develop, implement and continuously improve software quality, testing tools, testing processes and testing environments through the application of appropriate testing methodologies and processes. Align to industry best practices and frameworks.

Coordinates test automation activities and ensures a highly effective and well-documented test environment.

Review and revise acceptance criteria to guarantee they are fit for purpose once fulfilled.

Distribute test management knowledge to team members.

Ability to design and create test script using software programming (e.g. VBScipt).

Ensure innovative solutions align and support strategic implementation according to overall business strategy.

Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types

Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations

Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management

Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience

Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation

Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT, the business and CoC

Perform all outputs in compliance with the Company’s Integrity Codes & SHEQ requirements

Perform delegated SHEQ tasks and duties and Inform superiors about deviations

Requirements:

Experience using Solution Manager 7.2 (Solution Documentation and Test Suite) and SAP PI

Experience with test automation tools (SAP CBTA, HP UFT, SAP eCATT, etc.)

Knowledge of SAP Basis

Experience in software development (VBScript) will be beneficial

Experience in an Agile or DevOps environment and understanding agile/DevOps frameworks

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

Qualifications and Experience:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent

Minimum 3+ Years’ experience in IT

Experience with SAP Solution Manager or test automation tools will be advantageous.

ISTQB/ISEB Certification will be advantageous.

