Our client, a global manufacturer based in East London, is currently in the process of establishing a state-of-the-art IT hub / centre, at their East London manufacturing unit. As IT has become indispensable to industry at large; it is imperative that our client attracts, and secures, the top IT talent currently available throughout South Africa.They are looking to employ a Systems Analyst (SAP Test Automation Engineer).If you want to further explore this amazing career opportunity, and you consider yourself as an IT guru then we want to hear from you!Responsibilities:
- Design, develop, implement and continuously improve software quality, testing tools, testing processes and testing environments through the application of appropriate testing methodologies and processes. Align to industry best practices and frameworks.
- Coordinates test automation activities and ensures a highly effective and well-documented test environment.
- Review and revise acceptance criteria to guarantee they are fit for purpose once fulfilled.
- Distribute test management knowledge to team members.
- Ability to design and create test script using software programming (e.g. VBScipt).
- Ensure innovative solutions align and support strategic implementation according to overall business strategy.
- Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types
- Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations
- Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management
- Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience
- Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation
- Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
- Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT, the business and CoC
- Perform all outputs in compliance with the Company’s Integrity Codes & SHEQ requirements
- Perform delegated SHEQ tasks and duties and Inform superiors about deviations
Requirements:
- Experience using Solution Manager 7.2 (Solution Documentation and Test Suite) and SAP PI
- Experience with test automation tools (SAP CBTA, HP UFT, SAP eCATT, etc.)
- Knowledge of SAP Basis
- Experience in software development (VBScript) will be beneficial
- Experience in an Agile or DevOps environment and understanding agile/DevOps frameworks
- Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
- Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
- Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
- Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
- Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
Qualifications and Experience:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
- Minimum 3+ Years’ experience in IT
- Experience with SAP Solution Manager or test automation tools will be advantageous.
- ISTQB/ISEB Certification will be advantageous.