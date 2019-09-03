Waspa welcomes new communications chief

South Africa’s Wireless Application Service Providers’ Association (WASPA) has a new board member responsible for the non-profit’s communications and membership portfolio.

Sipho Bengu was recently-elected to the governing body that represents the interests of South Africa’s mobile content and applications providers while pursuing a strong consumer protection mandate.

Bengu is currently supplier development lead at Absa Bank’s Johannesburg head office where he is responsible for boosting the participation of black-owned small and medium-sized businesses in requests for proposals.

With his experience as an astute dealmaker comes the ability to contribute new and valuable perspectives to teams. He is well-versed in balancing competing interests.

“Waspa’s continued commitment to transformation will help it stay relevant in a complex local mobile environment that must reflect a changing society. We are excited at the prospect of Sipho helping Waspa to take its transformation agenda to the next level,” says Ilonka Badenhorst, GM of Waspa.

“I enjoy proactively reaching out to people in an optimistic style,” says Begu. “So much can be achieved when everyone feels part of new objectives and no-one is alienated. WASPA’s role in the mobile sector and in the wider economy can be expanded for everyone’s benefit and I’m looking forward to achieving this for WASPA members.”

WASPA’s constitution specifically provides for a board which replaces the former management committee structure in place since the association’s founding in 2004.

The other board members currently serving their 12-month terms are James McNab (vice-chair and lobbying – networks portfolio), Lianda Holleman (treasurer and finance portfolio), Anthony Ekerold (code of conduct portfolio), Conrad Geldenhuys (lobbying – regulatory portfolio) and Pierre van Rensburg (wholesale portfolio).

Steering WASPA as Chair for the duration of its 2018/2019 financial year is Greg Brophy.