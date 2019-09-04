Argility launches enhanced DAMSense

The Argility Technology Group has announced the release of an enhanced version of its complete digital asset management (DAM) system, DAMSense, which assists companies to manage and make sense of digital media files in one central and searchable repository platform.

The solution can be deployed across a range of organisations – from large e-commerce enabled image websites to internal corporate branding asset management systems.

According to Argility Technology Group chief operating officer, Tanya Long, DAM is now a strategic business priority and DAMSense is set to lead the multiple usage innovation arenas where it is already deployed.

“It is already proving to show the best return on investment (ROI) in this market. DAM enables companies to: accelerate time to delivery for marketing campaigns; increase the number of promotions that marketers can deliver in a given time period and launch new products more quickly, while at the same time accelerating global product launches.

“DAMSense is a comprehensive DAM system that provides organisations with the ability to make sense of their images, videos, music, PDF’s and other documents in one central and searchable place,” says Long.

DAMSense has been implemented successfully at a wide range of companies in Southern Africa, supplying solutions that provide real benefits on a daily basis.

“It is a cost-effective and high-performing webserver application that is delivered either as a cloud or as an inhouse hosted service, giving access to a leading-edge digital asset management system.

“The benefits of the cloud platform are that it limits the costs and worries of running a high performing server infrastructure. It has been designed to be modular, providing the ability to build the solution our customers require.

“Moreover, it is branded to our client’s requirements and as such, adheres to their organisational identity standards. Productivity benefits include: less time spent searching for assets; streamlined review and approval processes, plus easier collaboration with external stakeholders.

“It also provides greater visibility into project status, which is an enabler of productivity gains and reduces risk as it prevents: non-compliance use of licensed content; unapproved assets being used and stops the theft or leak of intellectual property.”

The solution offers: on-demand access to contracts; management of a single view of customers’ history and prevention of duplication of form-filling for frequent customers. In a digital asset management environment, the enhanced metadata features powered by AI, facilitate the process of organising, storing and retrieving rich media assets.

“It also serves to alleviate the need for expensive storage space and resources,” confirms Long.

“The implementation of DAM has been proven to cut asset creation costs as it leads to better asset reuse; avoidance of duplication of effort and a reduction in the number of assets that are created but never used.”

DAMSense can be applied in a myriad of industry sectors and holds great promise and relevance for any of the following industries and more:

* Media – Create libraries of news and research material.

* Corporate – Control and protect brand usage across distributed departments.

* Travel and Tourism – Share up-to-date images with business partners, including: brochure and website material.

* Retail – Locate images with ease for campaigns, brand usage, press releases and collaboration with business partners.

* Public Sector – Create large scale, centralised national archives, whilst securing sensitive digital material.

* Education – Create and share libraries of learning material for lectures and seminars.