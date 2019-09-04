DCC debuts HP Colour LaserJet Pro M400

Official HP distributor, Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has announced the immediate availability of the HP Colour LaserJet Pro M400 series; a comprehensive range of laser printers that includes the HP LaserJet Pro M404, LaserJet Pro MFP M428, Colour LaserJet Pro M454 and the Colour LaserJet Pro MFP M479 series.

The HP Colour Laser Jet M400 family is built to keep businesses moving forward with productivity features such as automated workflow, scan and share files, advanced embedded security and quick set-up.

“The new HP Colour Laser Jet M400 series features a comprehensive range of product options that will undoubtedly meet the needs of our channel partners’ end-users. All the products are optimised to enhance business productivity with simplified usage and enhanced workflow features,” says Caron De Fortier, HP Printer and Supplies Business Unit Manager at DCC.

The HP Colour LaserJet Pro M400 series includes the following important features:

* Scan files directly to Microsoft SharePoint, e-mail, USB and network folders;

* Prints wirelessly, with or without the network which includes dual-band WiFi and wireless compatibility;

* HP ROAM compatible for printing from virtually anywhere;

* Allows cloud printing from most devices;

* Suite of advanced security features which includes optional PIN/Pull printing to retrieve print jobs and instant notifications;

* Optional HP JetAdvantage Security Manager;

* Colour touchscreen for quick tasks and simplified usage;

* Cartridges that feature auto seal remover;

* Saves up to 24% energy (compared to previous version products); and

* Saves energy with HP Auto-on/Auto-off technology.

The HP Colour LaserJet Pro M400 family of printers includes the following products:

* HP LaserJet Pro M404 series – M404n, M404dn andM404dw;

* HP LaserJet Pro MFP M428 series – M428dw, M428fdn and M428fdw printers;

* HP Colour LaserJet Pro M454 series – M454dn and M454dw printers; and

* HP Colour LaserJet Pro MFP M479 series – M479fnw, M479fdn and M479fdw printers.

The HP Colour LaserJet Pro M400 series includes a three- year extended warranty, upon registration within 60 days of purchase.