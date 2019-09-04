Our client, a global manufacturer based in East London, is currently in the process of establishing a state-of-the-art IT hub / centre, at their East London manufacturing unit. As IT has become indispensable to industry at large; it is imperative that our client attracts, and secures, the top IT talent currently available throughout South Africa.
They are looking to employ a RA Systems Analyst (Information Systems). If you want to further explore this amazing career opportunity, and you consider yourself as an IT guru then we want to hear from you!Responsibilities:
- Responsible for designing solutions that meets business requirements. Considerations include, business use cases and product strategy, cost optimization, design tradeoffs (build, buy or modify).
- Responsible for designing a solution infrastructure that meets technical requirements. Considerations include, high availability and failover design, system sizing requirements, scalability to meet future growth requirements.
- Responsible for application transition from monolith to microservice architecture.
- Responsible for connection between SAP OER and SAP Solution Manager.
- Creation of Solution Documentation including test scripts on CBTA.
- Responsible for automated interface testing with SoapUI.
- Ensure innovative solutions align and support strategic implementation according to overall business strategy
- Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process
- Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies
- Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types
- Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations
- Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management
- Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience
- Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation
- Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT, the business and CoC
- Perform all outputs in compliance with the Company’s Integrity Codes & SHEQ requirements
- Perform delegated SHEQ tasks and duties and Inform superiors about deviations
Requirements:
- Experience using Solution Manager 7.2, SAP EM, SAP OER and SAP PI
- Experience with test automation tools (SAP CBTA, HP UFT, SAP eCATT, etc.)
- Experience with OData, REST, SOAP and SOAPUI
- Experience using Jenkins
- Experience with JAVA, DB2, Websphere Application Server, IaaS, Paas, SOA and Microservices
- Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
- Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
- Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
- Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
- Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
- Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
Qualifications and Experience:· Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
- Minimum 3+ Years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing