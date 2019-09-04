RA Systems Analyst (Information Systems)

Sep 4, 2019

Our client, a global manufacturer based in East London, is currently in the process of establishing a state-of-the-art IT hub / centre, at their East London manufacturing unit. As IT has become indispensable to industry at large; it is imperative that our client attracts, and secures, the top IT talent currently available throughout South Africa.
They are looking to employ a RA Systems Analyst (Information Systems). If you want to further explore this amazing career opportunity, and you consider yourself as an IT guru then we want to hear from you!Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for designing solutions that meets business requirements. Considerations include, business use cases and product strategy, cost optimization, design tradeoffs (build, buy or modify).

  • Responsible for designing a solution infrastructure that meets technical requirements. Considerations include, high availability and failover design, system sizing requirements, scalability to meet future growth requirements.

  • Responsible for application transition from monolith to microservice architecture.

  • Responsible for connection between SAP OER and SAP Solution Manager.

  • Creation of Solution Documentation including test scripts on CBTA.

  • Responsible for automated interface testing with SoapUI.

  • Ensure innovative solutions align and support strategic implementation according to overall business strategy

  • Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process

  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies

  • Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types

  • Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations

  • Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management

  • Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience

  • Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation

  • Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT, the business and CoC

  • Perform all outputs in compliance with the Company’s Integrity Codes & SHEQ requirements

  • Perform delegated SHEQ tasks and duties and Inform superiors about deviations

 Requirements:

  • Experience using Solution Manager 7.2, SAP EM, SAP OER and SAP PI

  • Experience with test automation tools (SAP CBTA, HP UFT, SAP eCATT, etc.)

  • Experience with OData, REST, SOAP and SOAPUI

  • Experience using Jenkins

  • Experience with JAVA, DB2, Websphere Application Server, IaaS, Paas, SOA and Microservices

  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

  • Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

  • Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

  • Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

 Qualifications and Experience:· Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent

  • Minimum 3+ Years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing

