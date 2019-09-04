RA Systems Analyst (Information Systems)

Our client, a global manufacturer based in East London, is currently in the process of establishing a state-of-the-art IT hub / centre, at their East London manufacturing unit. As IT has become indispensable to industry at large; it is imperative that our client attracts, and secures, the top IT talent currently available throughout South Africa.

They are looking to employ a RA Systems Analyst (Information Systems). If you want to further explore this amazing career opportunity, and you consider yourself as an IT guru then we want to hear from you!Responsibilities:

Responsible for designing solutions that meets business requirements. Considerations include, business use cases and product strategy, cost optimization, design tradeoffs (build, buy or modify).

Responsible for designing a solution infrastructure that meets technical requirements. Considerations include, high availability and failover design, system sizing requirements, scalability to meet future growth requirements.

Responsible for application transition from monolith to microservice architecture.

Responsible for connection between SAP OER and SAP Solution Manager.

Creation of Solution Documentation including test scripts on CBTA.

Responsible for automated interface testing with SoapUI.

Ensure innovative solutions align and support strategic implementation according to overall business strategy

Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies

Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types

Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations

Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management

Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience

Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation

Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT, the business and CoC

Perform all outputs in compliance with the Company’s Integrity Codes & SHEQ requirements

Perform delegated SHEQ tasks and duties and Inform superiors about deviations

Requirements:

Experience using Solution Manager 7.2, SAP EM, SAP OER and SAP PI

Experience with test automation tools (SAP CBTA, HP UFT, SAP eCATT, etc.)

Experience with OData, REST, SOAP and SOAPUI

Experience using Jenkins

Experience with JAVA, DB2, Websphere Application Server, IaaS, Paas, SOA and Microservices

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Qualifications and Experience:· Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent

Minimum 3+ Years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing

