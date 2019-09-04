Systems Analyst (Information Systems)

Our client, a global manufacturer based in East London, is currently in the process of establishing a state-of-the-art IT hub / centre, at their East London manufacturing unit. As IT has become indispensable to industry at large; it is imperative that our client attracts, and secures, the top IT talent currently available throughout South Africa.They are looking to employ a Systems Analyst (Information Systems). Lucrative package on offer.If you want to further explore this amazing career opportunity, and you consider yourself as an IT guru then we want to hear from you!Responsibilities:

Management and support of SAP Clients, Transports, Users, Roles and Gateways

System and Interface monitoring of a multi-tier SAP landscape with multiple integration points for ABAP, Java and other SAP/non-SAP systems

Responsible for user management (Examples: User creation/changes; Role management; Housekeeping; End user support; Governance; LDAP, IDM)

Responsible for Printer and Job Management (Examples: Printer Creation/Changes; Installations; Job Creation/Planning/ Checking; Consulting)

Responsible for monitoring (Examples: RFC; Logs; Queues; Jobs; PI Channels; IDOCs; AIF; SolMan)

Responsible for shared 3rd party tasks (Examples: SharedPI; Intense support; Transports; SAP OSS; Virtual Forge; EDC; Axway CFT)

Ensure innovative solutions align and support strategic implementation according to overall business strategy

Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies

Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types

Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations

Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management

Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience

Requirements:

Experience with NetWeaver Fiori/Gateway, Solution Manager, Web Dispatcher, Business Objects

Experience using SAP ERP 6.0 and SAP Solution Manager 7.2

Good Linux, Oracle and HANA knowledge

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function

Qualifications and Experience:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent

Minimum 3+ Years’ experience administering SAP (Basis) systems

5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing advantageous

