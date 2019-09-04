Our client, a global manufacturer based in East London, is currently in the process of establishing a state-of-the-art IT hub / centre, at their East London manufacturing unit. As IT has become indispensable to industry at large; it is imperative that our client attracts, and secures, the top IT talent currently available throughout South Africa.They are looking to employ a Systems Analyst (Information Systems). Lucrative package on offer.If you want to further explore this amazing career opportunity, and you consider yourself as an IT guru then we want to hear from you!Responsibilities:
- Management and support of SAP Clients, Transports, Users, Roles and Gateways
- System and Interface monitoring of a multi-tier SAP landscape with multiple integration points for ABAP, Java and other SAP/non-SAP systems
- Responsible for user management (Examples: User creation/changes; Role management; Housekeeping; End user support; Governance; LDAP, IDM)
- Responsible for Printer and Job Management (Examples: Printer Creation/Changes; Installations; Job Creation/Planning/ Checking; Consulting)
- Responsible for monitoring (Examples: RFC; Logs; Queues; Jobs; PI Channels; IDOCs; AIF; SolMan)
- Responsible for shared 3rd party tasks (Examples: SharedPI; Intense support; Transports; SAP OSS; Virtual Forge; EDC; Axway CFT)
- Ensure innovative solutions align and support strategic implementation according to overall business strategy
- Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process
- Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies
- Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types
- Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations
- Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management
- Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience
Requirements:
- Experience with NetWeaver Fiori/Gateway, Solution Manager, Web Dispatcher, Business Objects
- Experience using SAP ERP 6.0 and SAP Solution Manager 7.2
- Good Linux, Oracle and HANA knowledge
- Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
- Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
- Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
- Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
- Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
- Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
- Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
- Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function
Qualifications and Experience:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
- Minimum 3+ Years’ experience administering SAP (Basis) systems
- 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing advantageous