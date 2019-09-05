Godan, LDRI aim to end extreme poverty in Africa

Global Open Data for Agriculture and Nutrition (Godan), the UN, UK and US government supported initiative driving global efforts to tackle food security and to end world hunger by propagating open data policies in agriculture and nutrition across the world, has signed a joint MoU with Local Development Research Institute (LDRI) in Nairobi, Kenya to pave the way for increased efforts in open data capacity development and coordinated open data policy in Africa.

The MoU, signed by Andre Laperrière the Executive Director of Godan, alongside several pivotal partners, will support the 2017 Nairobi Declaration, a 15-strong organisation consisting of Kenya, South Africa, Congo, Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Rwanda and Ghana among others.

The agreement, which seeks to support open data advocacy efforts across the continent, is focused on helping create and enable an environment for human capital development, to include sustainable financing for the use of open data for development in Africa.

Godan seeks to support global efforts to make agricultural and nutrition-relevant data available, accessible, and easy to use on a global scale, by building high-level policy, public and private institutional support for open data.

Godan is a pioneer in open data advocacy, through its own policy advisory and capacity development work, but also through its network of around one thousand members, committed to the joint aim of advocating for open data principles.

Increased data accessibility and access to smart technologies empowers farmers and companies – both large and small – throughout the worldwide food production chain to better plan and sustainably execute food production and farming processes, contributing to tackling issues such as world hunger and environmental sustainability.

Godan and LDRI will work together to strengthen co-operation between Godan members and the LDRI Africa Open Data Network (AODN). AODN members form a community of friends of Africa and organisations from across the region who believe in the potential of open data in helping achieve the continent’s development agenda.

In addition, the collaboration will offer members the potential to co-convene events and initiatives that support policy development and capacity building in African countries. The GODAN Network’s agenda to support fellow members in their open data advocacy efforts links seamlessly with the African Union countries’ goals to strengthen the agriculture and nutrition open data ecosystems.

Speaking about the initiative, Andre Laperrière, executive director of Godan, says: “We are delighted to be working closely with LDRI to help end extreme poverty, hunger and inequalities across the continent. We are confident that through close collaboration, and with access to the tools and skills at our joint disposal, we will be able to address these issues and pave the way for a more prosperous future.

“The importance of collecting, sharing and harnessing agricultural data is key for any country wishing to thrive and secure a brighter future for its economy and citizens, and there is no doubt that countries in Africa possess the ability to change the Open Data policy landscape. Not just in Africa but across the world.”