Senior Software Developer

Our client in the Manufacturing industry is seeking a Senior Software Developer to join their East London team. Minimum Requirements:- *Minimum NQF7 – BSC / BCom / B-Tech in Information Technology , Information Systems Engineering OR Computer Science OR relevant equivalent *Certification in Project Management advantageous *Minimum 5 years’ experience in software development *Specialised skills in programming language Java is essential *Minimum 3-5 years’ Project Management experience. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to (email address). If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

