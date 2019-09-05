Transaction Capital to list on A2X

Transaction Capital Limited’s shares, with a market cap of R13,5-billion, has been approved for a secondary listing on A2X Markets, and will list on Tuesday, 10 September 2019.

Transaction Capital is an active investor in and operator of credit-orientated alternative assets managed by experienced entrepreneurial management teams employing a rigorous value-led investment approach to generate risk-adjusted interest returns and capital appreciation whilst delivering social value.

Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz comments: “Transaction Capital’s secondary listing on A2X supports free market principles and offers enhanced choice to investors in an efficient and low-cost manner. As an innovative and entrepreneurial business, Transaction Capital is pleased to list on this pioneering platform.”

Kevin Brady, A2X CEO, says: “Transaction Capital is a well-managed business, delivering earnings growth in high double-digit figures even in a tough economic environment. This listing on A2X reaffirms a commitment to their shareholders and we look forward to having them on board.”

The Transaction Capital listing will bring the number of securities available for trade on A2X to 29 with a combined market capitalisation of over R2.4 trillion. A2X boasts listings from many other key sectors, including media, mining, banking, retail, FMCG, financial services, insurance, healthcare and telecommunications.

A2X is a licensed stock exchange which provides a secondary listing venue for companies. It is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the Prudential Authority (SARB) in terms of the Financial Markets Act. A2X began trading in October 2017 and has nine approved brokers that account for about 50% of market activity.