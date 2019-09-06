Ericsson accelerates SDG action

At the World Economic Forum on Africa, taking place this week in Cape Town, Ericsson experts are outlining ways to empower an intelligent, sustainable, and connected Africa by relentlessly innovating technologies that are easy to adopt, use, and scale.

Fadi Pharaon, president of Ericsson Region Middle East and Africa, says: “The age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution signals a new era for regional partnerships and the need for transformative solutions in Africa. Our participation at the World Economic Forum 2019 in Cape Town confirms our commitment towards Africa in its endeavor for efficient rollout of new technologies, driving a sustainable future and resulting in economies of scale.

“The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) call for several breakthroughs by 2030, including an end to extreme poverty and hunger, while improving access to health care and education, protecting the environment, and building peaceful, inclusive societies. Mobile broadband has the potential to help achieve all 17 SDGs and, in some cases, accelerate achievement.

“With ICT expertise and sustainability strategy incorporated into our business, we have a strong platform for helping communities take decisive advances, and concrete cases demonstrating these positive impacts throughout the African continent and around the world.”