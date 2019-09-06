Siemon designs future-proof cabling for Sasol HQ

Networking infrastructure specialist Siemon has announced that its technology has been installed throughout Sasol’s stunning new 11-storey, 70,000m2 head office complex – Sasol Place – in Sandton.

Complementing its state-of-the-art design, Siemon’s structured cabling provides a 10 Gigabit Ethernet ready solution that future proofs Sasol Place and has helped to create an intelligent building described by Business Insider as one of the ‘most awe-inspiring new office buildings in South Africa’.

Originally formed in South Africa in 1950, Sasol uses selected technologies to make liquid fuels, chemicals and low carbon electricity. Now a global organisation with about 31 000 people working in 32 countries, it remains one of South Africa’s largest investors in capital projects and skills development.

Home to a 3 500 strong workforce, Sasol Place is a breath-taking S-shaped glass structure that boasts a specially designed glass façade, as well as balconies and bridges that link various areas within the complex. To encourage collaboration and efficient working practices, open and transparent workspaces have been created, while employees also benefit from a wellness centre and gym. In recognition of its numerous sustainability-based features it has been awarded a 5-star Green Star rating from the Green Building Council.

With a wealth of intelligent features designed in from the outset, Sasol also wanted their building to be future proofed to accommodate new technologies and maximise its return on investment. Revesh Deepraj, the company’s network infrastructure manager, explained, ‘We knew that we would need a cutting-edge network cabling infrastructure and specified a high performance 10 Gigabit Ethernet ready solution. After assessing the various options available, we decided that Siemon’s technology, as well as its intelligent building knowledge and expertise, would be a good match.’

Approximately 240 000m of Siemon’s Category 7A shielded cable and 3,750 Category 6A Z-MAX connections were installed across 10 floors. This solution supports all typical data and voice applications and will be able to handle higher bandwidth next generation technology. With a range of building services able to converge on the network, saturated wireless, audio-visual (AV) and telepresence technologies will benefit from the new cabling infrastructure, which also facilitates power over Ethernet (PoE) enabled devices including phones, wireless access points and security.

The use of Siemon’s solutions also helps Sasol meet its sustainability-based objectives and Revesh Deepraj comments: “Selecting cabling with a 20 year plus lifecycle reduces the need to replace product over time. Less cable means less raw materials which, in turn, helps us to protect the environment. In Siemon we have found a truly unique global partner that understands our needs and is a pleasure to work with. I am confident and satisfied that our network is robust and that Siemon’s solutions for intelligent buildings are the right way to go.”

Rene Proost, Siemon’s sales manager, adds: ‘Sasol is one of very few companies in South Africa to have adopted the highest cabling standard – in doing so it has future proofed its network infrastructure for any applications it adds over the coming years. Having worked very closely with Revesh and his team on this project, we are delighted with what has been achieved at Sasol Place and proud to have been specified as the preferred cabling partner for all Sasol sites globally as a result of our work.”