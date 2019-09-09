Applications invited for AlphaCode Explore

Registrations for the AlphaCode Explore programme are now open.

A joint initiative of The Explore Data Science Academy (EDSA) and Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI) fintech division, AlphaCode, the 12-month programme is aimed at honing the ideas and skills of 20 aspirant South African fintech entrepreneurs and those ready to leverage data science innovatively in financial services.

Successful candidates will go through a programme that will give them the fundamentals to build a 10X business (a business with exponential growth) and be taught the basics of data science.

The application process considers the candidate’s aptitude for data as well their intention to become an entrepreneur.

Andile Maseko, head of AlphaCode’s ecosystem development, explains: “We are not just looking for good ideas, but we’re even more interested in the applicant’s entrepreneurial mindset and their aptitude to acquire data science capabilities.”

Candidates who apply themselves on the programme and formulate a compelling business concept will be considered for a pitch evening finalist position on the AlphaCode Incubate programme, which identifies and supports early stage financial services entrepreneurs with disruptive and scalable business ideas.

This year, AlphaCode Explore candidate Sylvester Manganye has been developing Olova, a single payment platform for public transport systems. He was one of eight future fintech stars who was recently awarded R2-million by AlphaCode Incubate to start his business.

Commenting on the first AlphaCode Explore programme, which was launched in January this year, Maseko says: “Two AlphaCode Explore candidates made it to the final pitches for AlphaCode Incubate, and there Olova made it into the final eight. Our remaining candidates are working on a real-world data science project sponsored by a corporate. We look forward to the next cohort of fintech entrepreneurs who are ready to take their data skills to the next level.”

Candidates interested in the programme need to submit their CV, as well as a 750-word essay, motivating their ideas and explaining why the world would be a better place with their business in it. Twenty of the best entries will be selected.

“What differentiates the AlphaCode Explore programme is that it provides both a serious business skills framework with data science skills to enable candidates to innovate and create viable business models using data,” says Shaun Dippnall, co-founder of the EDSA.

Applications close by 27 September at www.alphacode.club/explore.