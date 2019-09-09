Develop SA debuts new ineo i-Series

Develop South Africa has launched the new ineo i-Series with next generation technology that allows users to control information, protect data and prevent virus threats more effectively.

Develop SA GM, Sudhir Daya, says the new ineo i-Series’ A4 and A3 colour range has been designed with the changing workplace in mind. “As office documents become more digitised and the volume of data increases, centralised management and better access to them is vital.

“In addition, an increase in business data leaks and hacking has necessitated a shift to devices with built-in security technology. In this respect, the ineo i-Series is General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliant, offering remote backup and end-point security,” he adds.

An optional Bitdefender anti-virus engine automatically scans all transmitted and received data in real time. Users can also run on-demand or scheduled scanning of their data to make sure they stay protected.

Daya says that, with ineo Secure services, Develop can provide security tailored to users’ needs.

“Our offerings include ineo Secure, which protects the data inside the memory of the i-Series; ineo Secure Platinum which, secures devices’ network settings; Bitdefender anti-virus, which protects devices from the threat of viruses and an ineo Secure Notifier App, which can be used to ensure the right settings are implemented and remain unchanged.”

A feature of the ineo i-Series is its floating operation panel, which is inspired by the way people interact with technology, offering an initiative smart-phone style experience. With a 24-degree to 90-degree tilt angle, the large 10.1-inch table style touch panel allows for easy operation, especially for people in wheelchairs.

Daya says the i-Series is Develop’s fastest range to date. “A new 4 Core central processing unit (CPU) means it is four times faster than our previous ineo+ 368 model, making for a significantly smoother and quicker user experience.”

For easier operation and enhanced accessibility, users can operate and learn from the i-Series via their voices, similar to the way they use their smartphones. “This is an excellent feature as it also allows visually impaired people to autonomously handle their copy and scan jobs without touching the device,” notes Daya.

Integration tools for the ineo i-Series such as document management system, store+ find, and document workflow optimisation tool, convert +share, offer additional enhancements for users.

“We are really excited about offering these new devices to our partners and clients. They can expect this next generation technology to sit at the heart of their connected environments and change the way they work for the better,” concludes Daya.

The ineo i-Series range

A4 Colour:

* ineo+ 3300i – Printer only;

* ineo+ 4000i – Printer only;

* ineo+ 3350i – Multifunctional Printer; and

* ineo+ 4050i – Multifunctional Printer.

A3 Colour:

* ineo+ 250i – Multifunctional Printer;

* ineo+ 300i – Multifunctional Printer; and

* ineo+ 360i – Multifunctional Printer.