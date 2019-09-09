Enterprise external OEM storage declines

Vendor revenue in the worldwide enterprise external OEM storage systems market decreased 0,8% year over year to $6,3-billion during the second quarter of 2019 (2Q19).

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker, total capacity shipments in the external storage systems market were up 5,2% year over year to 16,3 exabytes during the quarter, while capacity shipments in the total market (including ODMs and server-based storage) declined 4,2% to 107,9 exabytes.

Revenue generated by the group of original design manufacturers (ODMs) selling directly to hyperscale datacenters declined 22,9% year over year in 2Q19 to $4,2-billion.

“Second quarter results trended similarly to the first quarter with ODMs continuing to decline against a difficult year-over-year comparison and internal (server-based) storage weighed down by a contraction in the server market,” says Sebastian Lagana, research manager: infrastructure platforms and technologies at IDC.

“While the external OEM segment was pressured by contraction in all-flash arrays, which has long been a growth driver for the segment, we did note end user investment in midrange SAN platforms remained strong, with nearly all OEMs generating growth in that portion of the market.”

Dell Technologies was the largest enterprise external storage systems supplier during the quarter, accounting for 29,9% of worldwide revenue. HPE/New H3C Group and NetApp tied* for the second position with 11,7% and 10,8% of the market respectively. IBM and Hitachi tied for the fourth position with 7,1% and 6,9% of global external storage market revenues.