Increased revenue, profit for Mustek

Mustek has increased its revenue, profit and earnings for the year ended 30 June 2019.

In a short-form announcement, the group announced revenue of R5,85-billion, up 3,1% from 2018’s R5,67-billion.

Operating profit was up 33,4% to R217,53-million compared to R163,08-million in 2018.

Basic earnings per share 147,90 cents, up 44,2%, while headline earnings per share were 139,32 cents, up 33,8% and dividend per share is 30 cents, up 36,4%.

The group’s net asset value per share is 1 494,21 cents, up 10,8%.