kulula.com, Sabre aims to reinvent the airport experience

South African carrier kulula.com aims to reinvent the airport experience for its customers, with the implementation of Sabre’s new Digital Workspace solution.

Digital Workspace, Sabre’s first completely cloud-based solution, will enable airport agents to deliver a seamless and personalized airport experience to customers.

The solution equips agents with workflows that eliminate the traditional linear check-in procedure and improve agent productivity by up to 30% compared to current processes. This innovative new technology will be rolled out across all the airports that kulula.com serves, assisting more than 1 200 agents.

Travelers on kulula.com can therefore expect shorter queuing times and enjoy a hassle-free check-in experience.

“Investing in new, digital technologies is crucial to our strategy, which centres around improving the travel experience for our passengers,” says Wrenelle Stander, executive director: airline division at kulula.com. “In today’s digital world, our customers expect a reimagined air travel experience, and Sabre’s digital technology will help us achieve our goal of becoming the most visionary and customer-centric carriers on the African continent. With Sabre’s Digital Workspace, we will transform the airport experience to be more seamless, more personalised and less stressful – moving us a step closer to a fully digital integrated operation.”

Digital Workspace is part of Sabre’s Commercial Platform, an industry-first solution that delivers end-to-end personalised retailing and enables airlines to successfully retail, distribute and fulfil across all customer touchpoints. Announced last year, the Sabre Commercial Platform is completely transforming airlines into intelligent digital entities – through advanced retailing, dynamic pricing, an open API hub, an ultra-fast shopping engine and a mobile, consumer-grade workspace for airport agents.

“Today’s digitally-savvy travelers are expecting a more seamless experience from their airlines,” says Sabre’s Dino Gelmetti, vice-president: sales at Middle East and Africa. “Passing through the airport is traditionally one of the most stressful aspects of travel, so reducing queuing times and check points will make a huge difference for kulula.com’s customers.

“kulula.com is one of the most progressive airlines in Africa, and Sabre’s cutting-edge technology will enable it to differentiate itself within a highly competitive and challenging environment – improving efficiencies and creating an unrivalled customer experience.”