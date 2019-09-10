First competition on now at Vodacom esports hub

Vodacom has launched an esports hub at Vodacom World, it digital mall in Midrand.

The esports hub will play host to a variety of gaming events and experiences providing gamers with an opportunity to experience Vodacom’s network speeds and capability first hand, and is part of Vodacom’s vision to become the Gamers Network of Choice.

“We are excited to be introducing an esports hub at our digitally-led mall, Vodacom World,” says Samantha Botha, managing executive: retail operations at Vodacom. “We believe there are great synergies between the gaming and esports scene and Vodacom in that the one glue that connects gamers with their games is the network capability, connectivity and speeds.

“We have no doubt that gamers who visit the mall during September will experience world class gaming while competing for NAG LAN tickets that will give them access to rAge – tickets that can only be won at Vodacom World.”

The first competition that will be hosted at the esports hub is taking place between 9 and 23 September 2019 and is hosted by local tournament organiser, Mettlestate. Anyone who heads to Vodacom World during this time will have the opportunity to take part in one of three games – Fortnite (Mobile), Dota Underlords (Mobile) or F1 2019 (PlayStation4).

There are daily leader-boards with many incredible prizes up for grabs. Casual and competitive gamers alike stand to win a host of Vodacom bundles and hampers, as well as the chance to get their hands on LAN tickets to the annual NAG LAN at rAge, which is set to take place from 27 to 29 September 2019.

Considering that the NAG LAN is already sold out, these tickets are something money can’t buy and can only be won by heading to Vodacom World and competing in the various competitions.

Winners will be announced daily, so if anyone misses out on their first shot, gamers can always head back and try again the next day.