Jack Daniels launches AR app

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey has rolled out an augmented reality (AR) app that will take consumers on a virtual journey of the Jack Daniel Distillery through a series of pop-up book style dioramas with more than 10 minutes of content providing an engaging experience.

Once consumers download the dedicated app, they can point their phones at any Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey bottle (from 50mL to 1.75L) to uncover the animations, voice overs, and all the stories that make the more than 150-year old brand so special, from the Cave Spring water to the distilling process, to name a few.

The AR experience is divided into three unique parts, each designed with the look and feel of hand-crafted models and integrate real-time, environmental lighting and textures.

The first experience transforms the front label of the bottle into a miniature version of the Jack Daniel Distillery.

The second walks step by step through the process of making Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, and the third shares stories of the man himself, Jack Daniel.

The Jack Daniel’s AR app is available for download for both iOS and Android platforms on April 15.