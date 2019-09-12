BT delivers security services for icare

BT has signed a contract to deploy a cloud-based SIEM service for icare, a regional provider of insurance and care services to the businesses, people and communities of New South Wales, Australia.

By selecting BT, icare will benefit from market-leading cyber security capabilities to protect its customer data and enable secure business operations. The solution has been designed to be scalable and flexible to minimise icare’s risk exposure as business requirements change and security threats evolve.

BT’s CloudSIEM service combines an Amazon Web Services-based enterprise SIEM platform with integrated threat monitoring, investigation, response and intelligence services. BT will deliver a 24/7 managed service and work collaboratively with icare to effectively complement its internal cyber security operations team. The service will be primarily delivered from BT’s Australian Security Operation Centre (SOC), which expanded in 2017 and forms part of BT’s global network of 15 SOCs.

Frances Bouzo, chief information security officer aticare, comments: “The cyber security services BT is providing will help support the strategic transformation of our security infrastructure. The increased visibility, responsiveness and alignment with our internal security operations team provided by BT will enable us to proactively detect and counter security threats, and ultimately protect the critical data that our customers entrust us with. We’re delighted to be working with a company that provides all the benefits of a global presence across the security ecosystem, coupled with strong links and investments into the New South Wales region.”

James Hennah, BT’s director of security for Asia, Middle East and Africa, says: “Supporting customers in 180 countries, including some of the world’s largest financial service providers, we have a unique insight into cybercrime. We know that an attack can happen anytime, and our CloudSIEM solution will help icare contextualise every relevant event with external intelligence. With our service, icare gets a real-time picture of what is happening on its network, enabling it to spot anomalies so security analysts can investigate and respond to threats.”