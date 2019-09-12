New Cisco SA head no stranger to the company

Cisco has appointed Garsen Naidu as its new country manager for South Africa. Naidu has been with the company for eight years, his most recent position being head of the Partner and System Engineering organisations for Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Garsen has led our Partner and System Engineering division for two years now, with a sales team that is focused on unearthing partnerships that enhance the digital transformation journeys of Cisco customers,” says Clayton Naidoo, GM: Sub-Saharan Africa at Cisco. “His ability to deliver customer-centric technology solutions, his inherent technology talent, and his aptitude for solving complex problems has made him a valuable member of our team, and I am excited for him to now head up our SA operations. Cisco strongly believes in promoting from within first and our other recent senior leadership appointments are also testament to this.”

Garsen started out as a Software Development Engineer in the aerospace industry. His sales career began when he redefined the sales strategy at a South African aerospace company, which resulted in him successfully concluding key deals for the company in East Asia. He joined Cisco in 2011 as an account manager, was appointed as client executive in 2012 and then promoted to regional sales manager: Public Sector and Enterprise Solutions in 2014.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for me and I look forward to helping Cisco leverage the opportunities that lie ahead for FY20, while aligning our local priorities and vision to Cisco globally. This will ensure that we deliver the very best solutions to our customers here in SA,” Naidu says.