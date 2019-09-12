Prosus lists in Amsterdam, Johannesburg

Prosus, a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world, has started trading through a primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

With assets valued in excess of $100-billion, Prosus ranks among the Top 10 consumer internet companies globally and is Europe’s largest by asset value.

The group focuses on long-term value creation by building leading companies that improve people’s daily lives in high-growth markets.

It is a strategic investor and an operator of fast-growing consumer internet businesses, particularly focused on online classifieds, payments and fintech, and food delivery in markets including India, Russia and Brazil.

Its ventures arm pursues new growth opportunities with investments in edtech and health, among others.

Prosus also has meaningful investments in leading internet companies Tencent, Mail.ru and Ctrip.

Prosus comprises the international internet assets of Naspers, which will be the majority shareholder of Prosus, holding at least a 73% stake in the group alongside its South African businesses, Takealot and Media24.

The remaining Prosus shareholding will be the free float created through a capitalisation issue, the results of which are expected to be announced on Monday, 16 September 2019.

Bob van Dijk, group CEO of Prosus and Naspers, says: “The listing of Prosus is an exciting step forwards for the group, giving global technology investors direct access to our unique and attractive portfolio of international consumer internet businesses. We operate and invest globally in markets with long-term growth potential, and our companies and associates help improve the daily lives of around a fifth of the world’s population.

“The listing on Euronext Amsterdam provides a strong foundation for our future growth ambitions. We will continue to seek opportunities to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs who are using technology to address big societal needs, and to create value for our shareholders.”

The products and services of companies in the Prosus family include Avito, Brainly, BYJU’S, Codecademy, eMAG, Honor, iFood, LazyPay, letgo, Meesho, Movile, OLX, PayU, Red Dot Payments, Remitly, SimilarWeb, SoloLearn, Swiggy, and Udemy. Associates’ platforms include Tencent, Mail.ru, Ctrip.com International and DeliveryHero.