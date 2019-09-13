Field Technician

The South African Environmental Observation Network (SAEON) is a research platform funded by the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) and managed by the National Research Foundation (NRF) since 2002. SAEON is mandated to observe and research ecosystems on land, in coastal regions and the oceans to understand how those systems function and might change over time and space when influenced by socio-economic driving forces including climate change. We deliver our data online and offer tools, services and advice for informed environmental policy-making.

Field Technician

(Based in Kimberley, Northern Cape)

SAEON Arid Lands Node (ALN)

The incumbent will be responsible for supporting SAEON’s research and observations relating to global change and land use and land cover changes in the Arid Lands of South Africa in collaboration with other institutes. The incumbent will furthermore be expected to participate in core node responsibilities and events and provide support to SAEON students, interns and collaborators.

Key responsibilities will include:

Participate in planning of appropriate instrument / upgrades and management procedures required for SAEON-ALN’s research and observation programmes.

Contribute to the supply chain process by writing specifications to assist with equipment procurement and serving on Supply Chain Management (SCM) committees when required.

Deploy, operate, maintain and safeguard field instruments, associated infrastructure and data delivery paths.

Perform observations and provide technical assistance to projects at SAEON-ALN research sites and laboratory facilities relating to biogeophysical parameters.

Ensure that SAEON-ALN data are secure, well-managed and available to users.

Enhance SAEON’s programmes and their applications through collaboration and awareness.

Contribute and participate in the science engagement programme with learners and teachers by providing assistance and by giving practical demonstrations at science engagement events.

Write popular articles on projects.

Provide support for node operations and administration.

Requirements:

Completed B Tech degree or equivalent in an appropriate field related to environmental science or ecology.

B Tech degree or equivalent in an appropriate field related to environmental science or ecology. 5 Years related working experience in ecology, environmental science and or instrumentation.

Years related working experience in ecology, environmental science and or instrumentation. Proven experience in working with electronics, mechanics and/or datasets.

Previous field and technical working experience with weather instruments.

Competent working with MS Office products and data management software.

Good working knowledge of Nama-Karoo, Succulent Karoo and Kalahari biota identification, surveying, sample preservation and data and metadata management would be an advantage.

Proven competency in data logger programming, equipment maintenance, using a variety of instruments, data management principles and protocols and vegetation monitoring procedures would be advantageous.

Willingness to travel frequently to remote locations conducting field work (up to 1-2 weeks at a time).

Valid code EB drivers licence.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to complete a practical skills assessment at the SAEON Arid Lands Node based in Kimberley.

Applications should include a detailed Curriculum vitae, cover letter and contact details of at least three referees (upload as one document).

Closing date for receiving applications: 27 September 2019

SAEON is committed to employment equity and redress. SAEON reserves the right not to make an appointment to the position as advertised.

The ideal candidate will have the following competencies:

Ability

To participate actively in physical field work

To work as a team leader and as part of a team

Develop and maintain relations with internal & external collaborators

Experience

Exposure to site selection for new projects

Data logger programming

Travelling on gravel roads and off-road as well as camping outdoors

Knowledge

Instrumentation maintenance

Data downloading

Learn more/Apply for this position