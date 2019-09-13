Hensoldt creates a unified brand in SA

Sensor solutions provider HenSoldt has brought together its two subsidiaries in South Africa, GEW Technologies and HenSoldt Optronics South Africa which, under the consolidated HenSoldt South Africa brand, will see targeted growth and expansion in products, services, sales and R&D in what amounts to a bold new era for the company.

“Consolidating GEW and Optronics under the HenSoldt brand is an important strategic step towards the future growth of our South African business,” says Thomas Müller, CEO of HenSoldt. “We will leverage the power of the HENSOLDT brand and our global footprint to open new market opportunities for our South African business.”

GEW has for decades been a highly-regarded specialist in spectrum dominance and electronic warfare systems, whilst Optronics is one of the world’s leading optronics suppliers, covering airborne gimbals, to submarine periscopes and laser rangefinders. Together, the two companies have more than 70 years of combined experience and proven industry success.

The creation of HenSoldt South Africa is a milestone in the growth of the South African business, with the new company aiming to leverage the immense power and well-earned trust of the global HenSoldt brand to double its turnover, staff and reach in the next five years and open up new market opportunities as well as develop critical skills.

“This is a major step towards our HenSoldt South Africa growth strategy and the creation of a South African sensor solution house,” says Celia Pelaz, member of HenSoldt’s executive committee and responsible for the strategic development of HenSoldt in South Africa. “We are committed to further investing in the growth of our South African footprint and support president Ramaphosa’s announced investment drive. Our experience in the country shows that international investment and cooperation that has been added to local infrastructure, skills and capacity is the perfect mix for business success and local economy growth.”

Leveraging the strong heritage built up by the two South African brands over the past decades, the company is deeply committed to investing in the growth of its footprint in South Africa and investing in the country – it already contributes significantly to South Africa’s GDP, as GEW and Optronics have a combined turnover of more than R1,5-billion per annum. This will grow as HenSoldt invests half a billion rand in South Africa, indicating the great confidence the company has in this market.

As it designs, manufactures and supports all its products locally, HENSOLDT South Africa is a vital supplier of sovereign electronic warfare technology to the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), providing a critical strategic capability.

HenSoldt does not only service the defence and security markets – for instance, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has been using its direction finding equipment for spectrum monitoring and regulation for more than 20 years. It is also active in wildlife conservation, having developed a combined radar and electro-optical surveillance system that is protecting over a thousand rhinos in South Africa. This is part of the company’s aim to contribute meaningfully to conservation and is in line with its social responsibility goals.

HenSoldt South Africa is well positioned to achieve its aim of becoming the leading defence and security electronics house in the region. It aims to expand its product portfolio and expand its market, particularly in Africa, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Europe. However, it will continue to offer every single one of its well-proven existing products to customers whilst expanding its offering into the radar, data link, Identification Friend or Fore (IFF), customer services and business development fields, amongst many others as part of its ambitious growth blueprint.