ITU, Cisco partner on digital skills transfer

ITU, in partnership with Cisco, has launched the Digital Transformation Centres Initiative to equip people with the skills needed to effectively participate in today’s digital society and economy.

Through the initiative, launched at ITU Telecom World, ITU and Cisco will work with a network of institutions to run digital skills training programmes in specific tech areas.

Providing digital skills training is key to bridging the digital divide. Digital skills are needed at all levels: at the basic level, to help people connect and benefit from Internet services and applications; at the intermediate level, to help students and job seekers get the necessary skills required by the digital economy; and at the advanced level to increase the pool of ICT experts and meet the demands of the industry.

The initiative targets people who need basic digital skills to use digital tools and access e-services and those who seek to enhance their basic and intermediate skills. It also targets entrepreneurs who wish to develop their businesses and it assists policy-makers in the formulation and implementation of policies and programmes related to digital skills, with the overall objective of enabling a successful national digital transformation process.

The initiative will rely on a multi-stakeholder partnership for its success.

“We are proud to partner with Cisco to enhance digital literacy,” says ITU secretary-general Houlin Zhao. “We call on governments, the private sector, development agencies, local communities and other stakeholders to help us advance this initiative. Join us to boost digital skills to facilitate the digital transformation journey and accelerate the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

The Digital Transformation Centres Initiative builds on the existing collaboration between the two organisations.

“We are excited to partner with ITU on the Digital Transformation Center Initiative which will leverage the Cisco Networking Academy to prepare individuals with skills in technology as well as in entrepreneurial areas where project-based learning and design thinking are critical,” says Laura Quintana, vice-president and GM of Cisco Networking Academy