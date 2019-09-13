Kaspersky Security for Microsoft Office 365 protects OneDrive

Kaspersky Security for Microsoft Office 365 expands protection capabilities from Exchange Online to include Microsoft storage service OneDrive.

The product prevents malware from infiltrating OneDrive and spreading across corporate networks. This is achieved through multiple layers of protection empowered with heuristic and behavioral analysis.

Businesses create dynamic, digital environments where employees can collaborate, share and store corporate data. Being under constant pressure to work fast and effectively means they may sometimes miss suspicious files or emails containing malware, allowing it to get into shared cloud folders, such as OneDrive. In fact, two thirds (66%) of office workers can hardly remember what they put in shared folders.

Without a dedicated layer of protection, cloud storage can become a transfer space for malware to be distributed across the whole organisation, jeopardising sensitive business data and overall workflow.

Kaspersky Security for Microsoft Office 365, with added protection for Microsoft OneDrive, prevents such a scenario. Anti-malware protection for OneDrive includes signature-based detection combined with heuristic, behavioral analysis, and the latest threat intelligence enabling the prevention of known and zero-day threats. It detects suspicious content held within the storage and can immediately delete an infected file before it spreads further.

Kaspersky Security for Microsoft Office 365 protects both email — a potential transfer point for malware to enter the corporate network — and storage, through which threats can reach all users.

“Shared storage options, such as OneDrive, are popular and widely used business tools,” comments Sergey Martsynkyan, head of B2B product marketing at Kaspersky. “But if employees can have instant and easy access to shared files, then so too can malware.

“Businesses need to understand this risk and ensure they are not compromising their productivity due to cyberthreats, by protecting their data and workflows. Our product provides such protection for Microsoft Office 365, allowing companies to use its collaborative features and focus on day-to-day operations, rather than worrying about the security of their data.”