Security appliances enjoy double-digit growth

The total security appliance market experienced double-digit unit shipment and revenue growth in the second quarter of 2019 (2Q19).

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker, worldwide revenue increased 10,4% year over year in 2Q19 to $3,9-billion. Unit shipments experienced similar growth, increasing 14,3% year over year to more than 1-million units.

The unified threat management (UTM) market segment continued to account for the most significant share of worldwide revenue. This segment accounted for over $161,4-million more in revenue for 2Q19 than in 1Q19.

Despite being the largest overall segment, UTM grew by 13,7% year over year and now accounts for 54,2% of the worldwide security appliance market in 2Q19.

Additionally, Web security and messaging security continue to show strong signs of growth, increasing by 12,9% and 14,9% year over year, respectively.

Hybrid VPN, SSL VPN, and IPsec VPN were the only market segments to experience declining revenue this quarter with Hybrid VPN declining by 6,9% year over year, SSL VPN declining by 2,3% year over year, and IPsec VPN declining by 17,8% year over year.

The US accounted for 42,7% of total security appliance market revenue in 2Q19, which is down from 43,3% in 1Q19 but up from 41% in 2Q18. Asia/Pacific excluding Japan (APeJ) grew 4,5% year over year, while the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region grew 15,3% year over year. UTM, Web security, and a renewed interest in email security are pushing growth in North America and Europe, while firewall and IPS remain important for APeJ and MEA.

“The second quarter remained steady with double-digit sequential and annual growth, largely stemming from increased UTM growth worldwide and continued penetration in the Asia/Pacific and Middle East regions,” says Chris Rodriguez, research manager; security products at IDC.