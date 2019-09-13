Significant increase for notebook PC ODM shipments

The global production volume of notebook PCs by the ODM/EMS industry increased 11,4% year over year to 39,7-million units in the second quarter of 2019 (2Q19).

According to the latest results from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Notebook ODM QView, the growth in ODM shipment volume was driven by the increased availability of Intel CPU supply and growing OEM orders.

“The ODMs’ new production facilities weren’t yet ready to mass produce in the second quarter of 2019; therefore, preparing additional inventory to avoid the impact of the USA tariffs is the main reason for the increase in shipments,” says Annabelle Hsu, associate research director for IDC’s worldwide hardware assembly research.

“Notebook PCs sold to the USA market must be produced outside China before the deadline of imposing the tariffs.”

The worldwide production share of the Taiwanese notebook PC ODM/EMS industry reached 82,3% in 2Q19. However, the global manufacturers’ production locations remained concentrated in China.

As for the top five ODMs, Compal maintained its first place position, while Quanta’s customer base is the most extensive.