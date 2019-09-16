Built-in email security

Security vendors agree that we are evolving into an era where to improve the management and visibility of cybersecurity, enterprises must deploy fewer security solutions.

However, there is a risk associated with this model and Thiani Naicker, Microsoft Practice Business Lead at Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa, warns it will only work if security is built into your software and applications from the bottom up, and not merely bolted-or built-on to your environment.

“As software becomes more intelligent, we increasingly find ourselves in the enviable position of being able to take advantage of security that is already embedded in these solutions. This helps customers take back control of their cumbersome security environments. Microsoft Office 365 Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) is one such intelligent solution; a security offering built into Office 365 for better management and deployment of email security practices and policies,” states Naicker.

According to Naicker, there are immediate benefits to embedded security into software’s DNA at the very start of an applications development cycle. Intelligence inside the software makes for better visibility, security management and application performance.

For instance, with ATP a customer can immediately leverage a series of built-in reporting tools that enable its IT teams to holistically view security solutions across the enterprise. This helps them to better respond to imminent threats, while the immediate availability of ATP Reports via an advanced reporting dashboard, allows IT to monitor application and security performance in real-time.

With a series of threat investigation and response capabilities built into Office 365 ATP, IT can also anticipate, understand, and prevent malicious attacks. Additionally, the product’s threat trackers allow customers to leverage the latest intelligence on prevailing cybersecurity issues to make informed decisions about the security within their business.

“Security should be pervasive and inherent in all your applications going forward. The days where we bolted on products to mitigate insufficiencies are long gone,” adds Naicker. “Office 365 ATP is a prime example of this new generation of intelligent products with intrinsic security features that yield immediate benefits. Its Automated Investigation and Response capabilities (AIR) allow users to save time and effort investigating and mitigating threats, from day one.

“When it comes to protecting your Office 365 environment, there is simply no other solution that provides the same range of protection and integration capabilities as Microsoft’s Office 365 ATP.”

For more information on Microsoft Office 365 ATP visit https://m.westconcomstor.com/za/en/ms-atp.