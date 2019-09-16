Draft your will digitally at no cost

First National Bank has officially announced that its customers can now draw up their own wills via the FNB Online Banking platform at no cost.

A will is a legal document wherein you stipulate how your assets are to be dealt with when you pass away. To date, the bank has seen a significant increase in the number of clients who drafted their own wills online, with over 52 000 clients already accessing this functionality.

Approximately 80% of South Africans don’t have a valid will in place and, even more concerning is that many people believe that it’s a need only when they get older or later in life.

Sizwe Nxedlana, CEO of FNB wealth and investments, says: “A Will is a vital part of your legacy planning and helps ensure that your loved ones are secure in the event of your passing.

“Contextual, innovative market-leading digital platforms like the FNB wills online platform are core to our strategy and principles. The platform has empowered our customers to manage their estate together with their banking simply, innovatively and efficiently.”

Designing customer-centric solutions for our customers has always been a focus for the bank. The FNB Online Wills solution simply guides customers through a step-by-step process for drafting and downloading their wills.

“While the digital process is simple and easy to use, the solution also helps with a dedicated client support centre should clients need further assistance or advice regarding the drafting of their wills,” says Johan Strydom, growth head at FNB wealth and investments. “The solution aims to simplify the process and allows customers to easily draft a will online anytime and at any place, at no cost. In addition, FNB will keep your original will in safe custody at no extra cost.”

Strydom adds: “People own a great deal of physical and financial assets. This online solution offers FNB clients the opportunity to take an important step in ensuring that their assets are well secured for their loved ones.”