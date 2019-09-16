Truecaller reaches 500m downloads, 150m daily users

Truecaller has crossed 500-million downloads and surpassed 150-million daily active users (DAUs) globally.

This comes shortly after the company shared the news of attaining more than 1-million paying subscribers to its Premium services.

Alan Mamedi, CEO & Co-founder, Truecaller, comments: “By differentiating ourselves from the standard stock dialer and solving some fundamental communication problems for our users, we have been able to capitalize and excel the competition. This is a very significant achievement. 150-million daily active users and 500-million downloads is extraordinary. These milestones underline the faith and trust our users have in our brand.”

Truecaller will soon be rolling out two important features to enhance the standard dialler experience offered by smartphone manufacturers:

* Call Alerts: to help users depend less on low-speed and faulty networks, Truecaller sends a Call Alert to users about who’s calling before the phone rings.

* Full Screen Caller ID: Truecaller will be enhancing its caller ID and dialer experience. Users will be able to see whether an incoming call is personal, business, or spam – and perform actions like accepting, rejecting or sending a quick message from the same screen.