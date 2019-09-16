Ulwembu adds ISO 9001:2015 certification

Ulwembu Business Services has achieved its International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 9001:2015 certification, ensuring that the organisation adheres to the quality management standard’s guidelines to optimise business efficiencies and enrich customer experience.

According to ISO, the ISO 9001 standard, which is globally recognised, ‘sets out the requirements for a quality management system. It helps businesses and organisations to be more efficient and improve customer satisfaction.’

The 2015 version of ISO 9001 puts added emphasis on leadership engagement, looks at more effective supply chain management and business processes, and addresses company risks and opportunities in a structured way.

“Our compliance with ISO 9001:2015 ensures that Ulwembu limits wastage, lowers costs, has a strong focus on efficiency and productivity, and can provide consistent, measured outcomes,” explains Ulwembu MD Sibusiso Kunene. “Our successful achievement of the quality management standard – for the second year – provides local clients with the assurance that our management systems are continuously assessed and meet these stringent requirements.

“The implementation of an ISO 9001 quality management system also helps to empower our staff through clear expectations, backed by the necessary tools, procedures and instructions, as well as process metrics for performance feedback,” Kunene explains. “As a consequence, our customers can reliably expect a superior level of service, first-rate reporting and communications, and dependable delivery from Ulwembu.”