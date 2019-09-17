Digicloud Africa signs up Google Cloud

Digicloud Africa has joined Google Cloud’s partner ecosystem as a value-added distributor for Google Cloud Platform and G Suite in Africa.

Digicloud Africa will operate as a two-tier distributor supporting G Suite and Google Cloud Platform resellers across Africa, which in turn will work with Google’s cloud customers in different vertical market segments.

Digicloud Africa has already signed up new distributor authorised resellers in Kenya and South Africa and will partner with more Sub-Saharan resellers over the next two years.

“We’re excited to work with Digicloud Africa to empower customers and partners in South Africa,” said Avinesh PIllay, head of cloud partners for Sub-Saharan Africa at Google Cloud. “Our collaboration with Digicloud includes providing training and upskilling, reseller on-boarding, and deep local knowledge to help partners grow their Google Cloud practices.”

Digicloud Africa CEO Gregory MacLennan says the distributor authorised resellers in South Africa and Kenya that have already been signed include specialists in data and analytics, infrastructure modernisation, collaboration and productivity, cloud migration and machine learning.

Resellers will be able to draw on Digicloud Africa’s technical skills to offer more complete solutions to their customers. “For example, a specific client solution may require expertise in both machine learning and data and analytics. Rather than losing out on the business, a reseller that specialises in machine learning but lacks data and analytics skills, can call on our data analytics experts to work with them to give the customer a complete solution,” MacLennan explains.

“Digicloud Africa is partnering with Google Cloud as a best in class cloud hyperscaler that can digitally enable the African continent. Google Cloud brings a unique approach to digital transformation. The Digicloud team have experienced Google Cloud’s innovation first-hand and have built the organisation around the organisation’s experience,” MacLennan says.

“Over the next two years, Digicloud Africa intends to onboard at least another fifty resellers in Africa, which have the specialised skills to address the African cloud market,” he adds.

Shai Morgan, who leads Google Cloud’s business in sub-Saharan Africa concludes: “Google’s Equiano subsea cable from Portugal to South Africa was announced only a few months ago, demonstrating our continued commitment to the continent. This new partnership agreement is yet another key milestone in building a solid foundation for Google Cloud’s business across Sub-Saharan Africa.”