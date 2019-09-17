Frogfoot Networks looks to expand in complexes

Frogfoot, a licensed open access fibre operator, has acquired the existing network and customer base of Blitz Fibre, and entered into an exclusive partnership with the company to accelerate the rollout of fibre in multi-dwelling units across the country.

With a presence in Gauteng, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, Blitz Fibre focuses on building fibre infrastructure in multi-dwelling residential and business complexes, as well as small and large scale business parks.

“Frogfoot encountered Blitz in Port Elizabeth and Richards Bay, and instead of duplicating the fibre network, we decided to partner with them instead. We were impressed with the Blitz team’s ability to secure and build multi-dwelling units and their ability to scale in such a short space of time and this was one of the key drivers of the acquisition,” says Abraham van der Merwe, CEO of Frogfoot Networks.

According to Van der Merwe, the transaction includes the acquisition of Blitz Fibre’s network and existing customer base, but not the company itself. Blitz will continue to operate as is and will focus on acquiring and building multi-dwelling units for Frogfoot on an exclusive basis.

He adds that the acquisition will open up opportunities for a few new Internet Service Providers (ISPs), who will now have the ability to sell their services across a much larger network nationally.

“We are really excited to partner with Blitz, as we feel they are extremely good at what they do. The acquisition will see another 15 000 homes being passed by Frogfoot, bringing our total homes passed to 102 000 as of August 2019,” concludes Van der Merwe.