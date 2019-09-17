ISPA spurs ‘brain gain’ with fellowship programme

South Africa’s Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA) has initiated a Fellowship Programme designed to boost the country’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) skills base.

“With South Africa under pressure to fill our well-documented ICT skills gap and many skilled professionals leaving our shores every year, the country’s meaningful participation in the fourth industrial revolution seems far from assured,” says ISPA chair, André van der Walt.

All, however, is not lost, he adds. ISPA continues to find ways to positively impact South Africa’s ICT landscape for the benefit of its members, Internet consumers and the nation at large. From its two-decade old teacher IT skills training programme, to its many lobbying initiatives aimed at levelling South Africa’s IT and telecoms playing field, ISPA now has big hopes for its fledgling Fellowship Programme.

“Anyone in the world can apply to become an ISPA Fellow which means that skilled South Africans living elsewhere can potentially play a helpful role with regards to the skills base of their home country,” says Van der Walt.

Van der Walt explains that the Fellowship programme welcomes both established independent Internet professionals, whose experience and knowledge are valuable assets for the industry, as well as new ICT professionals who will benefit from access to information, ISPA activities and networking opportunities.

For their part, ISPA’s members benefit from the programme by gaining access to a broader pool of industry professionals, and through the contributions made by Fellows to ISPA’s structures and regulatory submissions.

In more detail, the benefits of becoming an ISPA Fellow are as follows:

• Association with a credible and recognised Internet industry body

• Opportunities to network and interact with ISPA members

• Ability to contribute to ISPA’s submissions on Internet policy

• Access to the ISPA document library

• Access to most ISPA mailing lists available to ISPA members

• Participation in ISPA events, activities and workshops

ISPA Fellows are also encouraged to consider volunteering on ISPA working groups and structures, where appropriate. Anyone who is an Internet industry professional may apply to become an ISPA Fellow. In addition, ISPA may extend invitations to potential Fellows at its discretion.

Applications are reviewed monthly by ISPA’s Operations Committee, and fellowship applicants are promptly notified if their application has been accepted or declined. There is an annual fee of R1 200.00 (excl. VAT). In special circumstances, ISPA may choose to waive this fee.