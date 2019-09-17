R1,14m up for grabs at Comic Con

Telkom, the official connectivity and gaming partner of Comic Con Africa 2019, has announced that R1,14-million is the combined prize pool for the teams playing in the Telkom VS Gaming Masters tournament, with each tournament receiving R570 000.

The second edition of Comic Con Africa takes place at Gallagher Convention Centre from 21 to 24 September, providing for all pop culture, comic book and gaming enthusiasts an experience of a lifetime.

Telkom VS Gaming, Africa’s largest esport league, will be hosting the largest annual tournaments, the VS Gaming Masters – for South Africa’s leading competitive games, DOTA 2, and Counter Strike Global Offensive (CS:GO). These tournaments are the culmination of the VS Gaming esport circuit, where teams qualified online or through a physical event.

“The world of gaming, and esports respectively, is rapidly growing in Africa and platforms like Telkom VS gaming play an important role in facilitating the movement with tournaments that give gamers the opportunity to connect with each other,” says Wanda Mkhize, executive, content for Telkom VS Gaming.

Esport was included for the first time globally at the inaugural Comic Con Africa last year and judging by the success of that event, Mkhize adds, Telkom VS Gaming is setting the pace in defining the African esport landscape