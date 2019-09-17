Systems Analyst with strong Solutions Manager and Test Automation experience required for a client of ours in East London. SAP Basis knowledge would be an advantage. This is within an Agile / DevOps environment, experience with these frameworks is required
REQUIREMENTS:
– Experience using Solution Manager 7.2 (Solution Documentation and Test Suite) and SAP PI
– Experience with test automation tools (SAP CBTA, HP UFT, SAP eCATT, etc.)
– Knowledge of SAP Basis
– Experience in software development (VBScript) will be beneficial
– Experience in an Agile or DevOps environment and understanding agile/DevOps frameworks
– Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
– Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
– Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
– Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
– Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
– Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
– Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
– Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
– Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function
QUALIFICATION:
– Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
EXPERIENCE:
– Minimum 3+ Years’ experience in IT
– Experience with SAP Solution Manager or test automation tools will be advantageous.
– ISTQB/ISEB Certification will be advantageous.