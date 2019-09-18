Dell EMC PowerMax delivers multi-cloud flexibility

Dell Technologies has announced significant updates to the Dell EMC PowerMax, incorporating next-generation technologies.

Dell EMC PowerMax is first-to-market with dual port Intel Optane SSDs and the use of Storage Class Memory (SCM) as persistent storage.

Dell Technologies is also announcing that NVMe-oF is now available for all PowerMax arrays, enabling true end-to-end NVMe to deliver the performance and lower latency.

End-to-end NVMe on PowerMax is made possible by newly qualified PowerMax 32Gb FC I/O modules, 32Gb Connectrix switches, directors and 32Gb NVMe host adapters with Dell EMC PowerPath multipathing software. Dell EMC PowerPath, known for its resiliency and migration capabilities, is the first enterprise-class SAN multipathing software with full support for NVMe-oF.

The combination of PowerMax’s scale-out NVMe architecture and the use of SCM provides customers with a faster, more efficient storage system that delivers these performance improvements:

* Up to 15M IOPS.

* Up to 350GB/sec Bandwidth.

* Up to 50% Better Response Times.

* Sub-100us (microseconds) Read Response Times.

PowerMax’s built-in machine learning engine leverages predictive analytics and pattern recognition to automatically place data on the correct media type (SCM or Flash) based on its IO profile. PowerMax analyzes and forecasts 40 million data sets in real-time, driving 6-billion decisions per day, resulting in significant time savings and maximum performance at minimum cost.

Dell EMC PowerMax allows customers to easily automate infrastructure operations and DevOps workflows. Customers can now serve PowerMax storage for configuration management and application deployment, including containerized workloads.

PowerMax’s automated infrastructure provisioning and management tasks enable customers’ agile and efficient IT operations with:

* VMware vRealize Orchestrator (vRO) plug-in, available now on the VMware Solutions Exchange, allows customers to develop end-to-end automation routines including provisioning, data protection and host operations. Customers can also offer these automated routines as self-service catalog items on the VMware vRealize Automation platform.

* Pre-built Ansible modules allow customers to create Playbooks for storage provisioning, snapshots and data management workflows for consistent and automated operations. These modules are available on GitHub now.

* The new Container Storage Interface (CSI) plug-in for PowerMax provisions and manages storage for workloads running on Kubernetes. The CSI plugin, available now on GitHub, extends PowerMax’s uncompromising performance and world class data services to a growing number of applications built on a micro-services-based architecture.

Customers can now incorporate Dell EMC PowerMax into their multi-cloud strategies in a variety of different ways, all of which provide world class availability, flexibility, security and performance with the agility of hybrid cloud operations.

First, the just-released Dell Technologies Cloud Validated Designs for Dell EMC PowerMax helps organisations build their own hybrid cloud infrastructure while offering deployment flexibility for workloads that have unique external storage-specific requirements, including independent capacity scaling and advanced features such as integrated data protection.

Dell EMC storage arrays PowerMax and Unity XT are the first to be validated with VMware Cloud Foundation through Fibre Channel as primary storage, within workload domains, in addition to existing support through Network File System (NFS) protocol.

Dell EMC Cloud Storage Services delivers Dell EMC Storage as a public cloud service for Disaster Recovery across AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, plus many multi-cloud use cases including analytics and test/dev. Cloud Storage Services is designed to save time on system management, provides enterprise-grade data security, performance, capacity, replication, and availability in public clouds.