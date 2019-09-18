Duxbury Networking partners with Versa Networks

Duxbury Networking has announced a new partnership with Versa Networks, a software-defined networking vendor.

Versa provides a full-featured, end-to-end set of software-defined products and solutions to help service providers and enterprises move from legacy networking hardware and architectures to more flexible, software-based networks.

The Versa Secure Cloud IP software platform addresses SD-WAN, SD-Security, and SD-Branch, delivering multiple functions in a single, unified software platform.

Versa’s SD-WAN solution intelligently unifies best practices from legacy technologies and innovative networking concepts to build an agile, cloud-ready, secure, manageable and cost-effective SD-WAN driven network.

The partnership aims to address the challenges facing enterprises and service providers with legacy WANs and traditional networking hardware to deliver the full promise of software-based networking and security.

“Duxbury partnered with Versa to give our South African clients a comprehensive SD-WAN solution to transform their networks without incurring huge costs. Versa promises to turn traditional “WAN” thinking on its head. Rather than asking what businesses can do based on what IT can deliver, Versa wants to enable IT to deliver on what the business needs,” says Andre Kannemeyer, national chief technology officer at Duxbury Networking.