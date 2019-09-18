Kyocera achieves top copier, MFP position

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa has been placed first overall in unit sales for the first half of 2019, with a market share of 14,6%.

This is according to market data specialist InfoSource’s latest research which shows market sizing data in the office automation industry in the southern African region for the first half of 2019.

Kyocera maintains its overall position as the leading seller of MFPs in South Africa from the last quarter of 2018, with a solid performance across colour and mono devices.

The numbers also showed Kyocera’s A4 MFPs retaining their position in first place with a 19,2% market share ahead of second place at a market share of 11,5%, a result which proves that the products are continuing to meet the standards of quality and the needs of the customers.

Kyocera’s A3 MFP range, meanwhile, maintained its fourth position overall, with a solid market share of 10,1%, however this is expected to rise with the continued uptake of Kyocera’s new range of mid to high volume A3 devices, released earlier this year.

The printers boast improved security features where a data security kit comes standard; a proxmity sensor, which senses a user approaching and prepares itself for use; as well as a larger (10,1-inch) colour touchscreen display ensuring the company’s commitment, and adherence to the high standards of ISO27001.

The recipient of Buyers Lab’s award for Most Reliable Color Copier MFP Brand 2018-2021, Kyocera has plans to introduce new models globally during CY 2020.

“During the last year, there has been a combined effort across the globe to reposition our brand and to define a uniform, worldwide brand message that explains how we see Kyocera in the future,” says Sharon Peché, marketing communications manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa. “This brand positioning of ‘Putting Knowledge to Work’ will be the compass for all Kyocera sales organisations worldwide and will guide the strategic direction of the company. We are working together to achieve another year of record market share for CY 2020.”