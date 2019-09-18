Mustek terminates NEC display distribution

One of the country’s leading distributors, Mustek, has officially ended its 17-year long distribution agreement with NEC Visual Display Products in South Africa. This includes the large format display panel products and the projector range.

Speaking about the termination, Mustek brand executive Trevor Van Zyl, says: “The decision to terminate the agreement is merely a result of Mustek’s continued effort to maximise its profitability to stakeholders and rationalise its product offering to resellers and the channel with its existing range of visual display products including Epson, Philips, Samsung, Acer and Mecer.”

Van Zyl stressed that the termination of the agreement with NEC does not affect Musttek’s NEC server business.

According to Van Zyl, all the current NEC stock in the channel will be fully supported and all service and warranty commitments will remain in place.