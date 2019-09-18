Poloniecki joins Nutanix as GM

Nutanix has appointed Dom Poloniecki as GM for its Western Europe and sub-Saharan Africa region.

With territories including the UK, the Republic of Ireland and South Africa, as well as emerging markets in central and southern Africa, Poloniecki will be responsible for all sales and customer delivery activities within the region.

Poloniecki joins Nutanix after a 17-year career at IBM, where he built extensive business leadership experience in enterprise technology. For the last six years he was responsible for leading and transforming the company’s software and software-as-a-services businesses in the UK and Ireland, latterly as vice-president of cloud software.

Poloniecki commenced his professional career at Morgan Stanley as an analyst in the company’s M&A practice, and gained his first experience of technology sales in the financial services sector, selling scalable systems and virtualisation software.

Sammy Zoghlami, senior vice-president: sales for the Europe, Middle East & Africa region, comments: “I’m absolutely delighted to have Dom join our leadership team in EMEA. His extensive experience in cloud services and enterprise sales not only fits the Nutanix market position perfectly, but also our future ambitions. Most importantly, Dom is recognized as a leader with a strong reputation for developing the people working for him.”